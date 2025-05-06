Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Ties Historic Hot 100 Record for Duets

Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s chart-dominating collaboration “Luther” remains unstoppable, notching its 11th consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The soulful anthem, which honors R&B legend Luther Vandross, now ties Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ 1997 tribute “I’ll Be Missing You” for the most weeks at No. 1 among duets by co-billed solo male and female artists.

“Luther” has become the longest-running Hot 100 No. 1 of both artists’ careers — Kendrick’s sixth chart-topper and SZA’s third — and continues to show strong staying power. The track led the Radio Songs chart for a fifth week, held steady at No. 3 on Streaming Songs following a seven-week run at the top, and reentered Digital Song Sales at No. 24.

It also tallied a 19th week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, solidifying its dominance across genres. Among all male-female collaborations, only Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” (16 weeks) has lasted longer.