Kendrick Lamar Takes Blame for Black Hippy Not Working on ‘heart pt. 6’
Kendrick Lamar is taking the blame for Black Haippy never reaching its full potential as a unit. On “heart pt. 6,” Lamar revealed what held up the group:
“Black Hippy didn’t work because of me
Creatively I moved on with new concepts in reach”
Black Hippy is the Top Dawg Entertainment collective of Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul who often teased the diea of a collaborative project but it never came together.
You can hear “heart pt. 6” below.
