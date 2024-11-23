Kendrick Lamar Takes Blame for Black Hippy Not Working on ‘heart pt. 6’

Kendrick Lamar is taking the blame for Black Haippy never reaching its full potential as a unit. On “heart pt. 6,” Lamar revealed what held up the group:

“Black Hippy didn’t work because of me

Creatively I moved on with new concepts in reach”

Black Hippy is the Top Dawg Entertainment collective of Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul who often teased the diea of a collaborative project but it never came together.

