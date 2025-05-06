Kevin Gates Announces ‘The Amilio Tour’ Across the US

RIAA multi-platinum certified rap superstar and entrepreneur Kevin Gates has announced his national ‘The Amilio Tour.’ Presented by Live Nation, the 36-show tour will commence in Boston, MA on October 1st, travel across the United States, and conclude in Riverside, CA on November 23rd. DJ Chose will host all dates of ‘The Amilio Tour.’

This tour announcement follows the recent release of Gates’ platinum-selling single “Hard For Pt. 2 (Many Times)” and his March 2025 mixtape, “I’m Him 2.”

Tickets will first be available through a Citi cardmember presale starting Tuesday, May 6th, at 10 a.m. ET. An artist presale will begin on Wednesday, May 7th, at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales running throughout the week. The general public on-sale will begin on Friday, May 9th, at 10 a.m. local time at breadwinneralumni.com.

Citi cardholders will have access to presale tickets via the Citi Entertainment program from Tuesday, May 7th, at 10 a.m. ET until Thursday, May 8th, at 10 p.m. local time. Further details regarding the presale can be found at www.citientertainment.com.