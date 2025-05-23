Kid Cudi Thanks Fans and Friends For Supporting Him After Testifying at Diddy’s Trial

Kid Cudi released a statement to his fans after taking the stand in Diddy’s trial. Sharing the video online, Cudi thanked fans for their love and support.

“People were checking in the past week and even today,” Cudi said. “This was a stressful situation and I’m glad it’s behind me.”

Kid Cudi testified during the Diddy trial, stating he believed the mogul was responsible for the bombing of his Porsche. Images presented in the court showed the charred seats of the luxury vehicle.

On Thursday, May 22, Kid Cudi took the stand in the ongoing trial involving Sean “Diddy” Combs, delivering explosive testimony that linked the music mogul to a home invasion and a car bombing in 2011.

Cudi revealed he briefly dated singer Cassie in 2011 after she and Diddy had separated. He recalled a December morning that year when Cassie called him in fear, saying Diddy had found out about their relationship. Shortly after, Cudi’s home was broken into—gifts were unwrapped, his dog was locked in a bathroom, and security cameras had been tampered with.

His dog, he said, was visibly traumatized afterward. Days later, he received a call from his dog’s sitter: his Porsche had been set on fire. Cudi testified that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the vehicle and identified the damage in court photos. He directly accused Diddy of orchestrating both incidents.

AUSA: What did you say?

Mescudi: That I didn’t want to talk with him, he broke into my house, hurt my dog

AUSA: Did you and Ms. Ventura break up?

Mescudi: Yes.

AUSA: What about your car?

