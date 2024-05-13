24
34
23
26
8
1
39
20
5
2
37
16
22
35
9
43
29
44
15
13
49
48
10
25
38
32
40
46
31
33
30
3
4
14
11
18
King Combs Disses 50 Cent in New Track, 50 Responds with Series of Trolls

King Combs Disses 50 Cent in New Track, 50 Responds with Series of Trolls

2024-05-13Last Updated: 2024-05-13
351 1 minute read

King Combs must be inspired by all the beef in Hip-Hop. He hopped out on the beef streets, passing a track to Akademiks that targeted 50 Cent—yes, the same 50 Cent who has terrorized beef for years.

After sending a message to anyone saying “No Diddy,” he then attacks 50 Cent. You can hear it below.

…and then 50 cent let off the Instagram shots, writing, ” I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids 😳because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac 🤷🏽‍♂️ LOL”

You can see the barrage of responses from 50 Cent below.






Source link

2024-05-13Last Updated: 2024-05-13
351 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Burna Boy Launches ‘I Told Them… Tour’ with L.A. Stadium Show

Burna Boy Launches ‘I Told Them… Tour’ with L.A. Stadium Show

2023-11-07
Floyd Mayweather Says He Won’t Speak Bad on Diddy: ‘Mistakes Happen’

Floyd Mayweather Says He Won’t Speak Bad on Diddy: ‘Mistakes Happen’

2024-02-21

Survey shows Zimbabweans reluctant to get Covid vaccine 

2021-03-14
Travis Scott and Live Nation Reps Deny Egypt Show is Cancelled

Travis Scott and Live Nation Reps Deny Egypt Show is Cancelled

2023-07-19
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo