King Combs Disses 50 Cent in New Track, 50 Responds with Series of Trolls

King Combs must be inspired by all the beef in Hip-Hop. He hopped out on the beef streets, passing a track to Akademiks that targeted 50 Cent—yes, the same 50 Cent who has terrorized beef for years.

After sending a message to anyone saying “No Diddy,” he then attacks 50 Cent. You can hear it below.

Diddy son King Combs drops a diss song towards 50 Cent and people speaking on his father.

…and then 50 cent let off the Instagram shots, writing, ” I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys. I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids 😳because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac 🤷🏽‍♂️ LOL”








