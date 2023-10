King Harris stays in the news. Whether he’s arguing with fans or showcasing his new teeth he’s always ready to talk on camera. Now during a candid interview with Funny Marco, the Family Hustle reality star admits that he was not raised by his parents, rapper T.I. and Xscape member Tiny Harris. He reveals he only spent time with them when it was time to film their reality TV show and for the most part he lived with his grandma.

