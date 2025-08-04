Kodak Black Receives Second Key To The City In Florida This Summer

Kodak Black continues to earn recognition not just for his music but also for his growing presence in community service. The Florida-born rapper, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was recently honored with the Key to the City of North Miami; his second such recognition in just a few weeks.

The latest accolade was awarded during a July 31 ceremony celebrating the graduation of North Miami’s annual youth internship program. The event was led by Acting City Manager and Economic Development Director John Lorfils, a North Miami native, who presented Kodak with the symbolic key in front of city officials, graduating interns, and community supporters.

“The keys to the city unlock opportunity,” a city representative said during the event. “We give you the key as a reminder to return, to invest, to uplift.”

Kodak, dressed in understated colors, accepted the honor quietly but later shared his gratitude on social media. “Thank you, North Miami, for honoring me with the Key to the City,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter). “I appreciate the acknowledgment and love.”

The recognition comes on the heels of Kodak’s recent philanthropic efforts, which include paying the rent for families in his hometown, donating air conditioning units to public housing residents, and funding scholarships for the children of two FBI agents who were killed in the line of duty. His charitable acts have earned praise from civic leaders in both North Miami and Pompano Beach, who cite his consistent support of underserved communities in South Florida, especially programs that benefit youth and struggling families.

Although Kodak’s legal history remains a source of debate, local officials appear to be embracing his efforts to give back. His visible presence at civic events suggests a shift in how he’s viewed by the public, at least on the home front.

In addition to his civic recognition, Kodak continues to release new music. His latest single, “Still Breathing,” a collaboration with Upstates, dropped on July 29. As he works to balance fame, controversy, and personal growth, the rapper’s emerging legacy is beginning to stretch beyond the studio and into the realm of community impact.