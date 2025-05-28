Kool & the Gang’s Michael “Chicago Mike” Sumler Dies at 71 in Car Crash

Michael Sumler, affectionately known as “Chicago Mike,” and a longtime member of the legendary funk and R&B group Kool & the Gang, died in a car crash over the weekend in Cobb County, Georgia. He was 71.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Sumler was driving on Veterans Memorial Highway near Buckner Road just before midnight on Saturday when his vehicle collided with another. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sumler was a vibrant presence in Kool & the Gang for over 30 years, renowned for electrifying performances and forming deep connections with fans worldwide. His dynamic stage presence helped power hits that became timeless party anthems.

Beyond the spotlight, Sumler mentored young artists and was deeply committed to uplifting the next generation of musicians. His legacy lives on not just in funk history, but in the lives of those he inspired both on and off stage.