Larry June and Cardo Release “Without You (Blxst Interlude)” from Joint Project

Larry June and Cardo recently revealed their collaborative project, The Night Shift, and now they’ve dropped a soulful R&B track – “Without You (Blxst Interlude),” featuring Blxst. Following previous releases, “Chops On The Blade” and “The Good Kind,” this stirring addition to the album is already gaining attention.

The Night Shift will be Larry June’s first project since his celebrated collaboration with The Alchemist on The Great Escape, and fans eagerly anticipate its release. With Larry June’s unique style and Cardo’s production, this upcoming project is set to be a standout in their respective discographies.






Source link

