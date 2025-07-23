14
LeBron James Raps Kendrick's "Not Like Us," Adds Fuel to Drake Beef Rumors

LeBron James Raps Kendrick’s “Not Like Us,” Adds Fuel to Drake Beef Rumors

2025-07-23
350 1 minute read

The Internet is full of people choosing sides in the never-ending discussion of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef. One famous figure seemingly caught in the middle, LeBron James, was caught on a European vacation rapping “Not Like Us” with all his heart, and it only stoked the fire on a perceived beef with him and Drizzy.

Drake dropped “What Did I Miss?” which unsurprisingly takes subtle and not-so-subtle aim at some of the people who have recently wronged him, possibly including Future and LeBron James. Lyrics such as “You n—s was standing beside me/ How can some people I love/ Hang around pussies who try me?” seemed to aim at former friends who seemingly sided with Kendrick Lamar during their infamous beef, which started in 2024. 

LeBron got dragged into the beef when he was seen at Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert in Los Angeles, where James was caught on video singing along to “Not Like Us”, a diss track directed at Drake. This came as a surprise to many, as Drake and the NBA superstar had been friends for many years.

On “What Did I Miss?” Drake raps: “I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been d**k riding gang since ‘Headlines.’”

Following the track’s release on Friday, Future tweeted: “Ima always choose being a real one over anything…” DJ Akademiks noted that LeBron liked Complex‘s Instagram post covering the tweet.

Lyrics from “What Did I Miss?” Seem to support this with Drake rapping: “it feels like nobody’s there until you start givin’ out two-tones/ And nobody cares until they in front of your tombstone/ Y’all been on that type of timing for too long/ Iceman, Tiffany blue stones.”

Drake promoted his new single with a livestream titled “Iceman: Episode 1,” where he drove around Toronto in a branded truck and interacted with fans. The stream featured scenes from an “Iceman” warehouse, archival footage of Drake, and a live performance of “What Did I Miss?,” fueling speculation about an upcoming album called Iceman.


Source link

2025-07-23Last Updated: 2025-07-23
350 1 minute read
