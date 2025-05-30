16
35
22
31
11
32
37
1
25
46
23
40
10
33
15
38
39
3
34
24
4
5
8
20
13
18
2
29
44
14
49
26
48
9
30
43
The Source |Leon Thomas Unleashes Deluxe Album ‘HEEL’

The Source |Leon Thomas Unleashes Deluxe Album ‘HEEL’

2025-05-30Last Updated: 2025-05-30
354 1 minute read

GRAMMY-winning artist Leon Thomas returns with HEEL, the deluxe edition of his acclaimed sophomore album MUTT, out now via EZMNY/Motown Records. The expanded project deepens Thomas’s bold sonic world, a fearless fusion of psychedelic R&B, soul, and alternative rock textures, featuring new collaborations with Kehlani, Big Sean, and Halle.

Anchored by the emotionally charged single “NOT FAIR,” HEEL explores the seductive chaos of love and vulnerability. The track’s haunting piano and layered harmonies underscore a passionate push-pull narrative, as Thomas chases a connection that both comforts and unravels him.

Building on the momentum of last month’s “RATHER BE ALONE” featuring Halle, HEEL continues Thomas’s genre-defying journey. Their duet, a smoky blend of R&B and rock, has resonated with fans as a soulful anthem of self-preservation.

Since its release, MUTT has amassed over 1.1 billion streams. Its title track cracked the Billboard Hot 100 in February and recently climbed to No. 13, marking Thomas’s first Top 40 hit. A remix featuring Chris Brown helped push it to No. 1 across multiple charts, including Hot R&B Songs and Adult R&B Airplay.

With HEEL, Leon Thomas doesn’t just extend MUTT—he evolves it. The deluxe album is a confident statement from an artist unafraid to bare his truth, sharpen his edge, and lead R&B into uncharted territory.


Source link

2025-05-30Last Updated: 2025-05-30
354 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

BURNA BOY REAFFIRMS HIS GREATNESS ONCE MORE WITH…

BURNA BOY REAFFIRMS HIS GREATNESS ONCE MORE WITH…

2023-09-07
Charlamagne Tha God Blasts Kenneth Petty’s Decision to Threaten Offset: ‘You Begging to Go to Prison’

Charlamagne Tha God Blasts Kenneth Petty’s Decision to Threaten Offset: ‘You Begging to Go to Prison’

2023-09-22
Method Man’s Debut Album ‘Tical’ Turns 30 Years Old!

Method Man’s Debut Album ‘Tical’ Turns 30 Years Old!

2024-11-15
Reggae Artist Kēvens Releases ‘This Is Love’

Reggae Artist Kēvens Releases ‘This Is Love’

2024-11-01
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo