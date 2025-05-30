The Source |Leon Thomas Unleashes Deluxe Album ‘HEEL’

GRAMMY-winning artist Leon Thomas returns with HEEL, the deluxe edition of his acclaimed sophomore album MUTT, out now via EZMNY/Motown Records. The expanded project deepens Thomas’s bold sonic world, a fearless fusion of psychedelic R&B, soul, and alternative rock textures, featuring new collaborations with Kehlani, Big Sean, and Halle.

Anchored by the emotionally charged single “NOT FAIR,” HEEL explores the seductive chaos of love and vulnerability. The track’s haunting piano and layered harmonies underscore a passionate push-pull narrative, as Thomas chases a connection that both comforts and unravels him.

Building on the momentum of last month’s “RATHER BE ALONE” featuring Halle, HEEL continues Thomas’s genre-defying journey. Their duet, a smoky blend of R&B and rock, has resonated with fans as a soulful anthem of self-preservation.

Since its release, MUTT has amassed over 1.1 billion streams. Its title track cracked the Billboard Hot 100 in February and recently climbed to No. 13, marking Thomas’s first Top 40 hit. A remix featuring Chris Brown helped push it to No. 1 across multiple charts, including Hot R&B Songs and Adult R&B Airplay.

With HEEL, Leon Thomas doesn’t just extend MUTT—he evolves it. The deluxe album is a confident statement from an artist unafraid to bare his truth, sharpen his edge, and lead R&B into uncharted territory.