Leon Thomas Announces Global ‘MUTTS DON’T HEEL’

GRAMMY-winning artist Leon Thomas has announced the MUTTS DON’T HEEL World Tour, produced by Live Nation, in support of HEEL, the deluxe edition of his critically acclaimed sophomore album MUTT. The North American leg begins October 30 in Dallas and includes stops in cities such as Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Rising R&B singer Ambré will join Thomas as support across the U.S. and Canada.

Artist presale for tickets begins Wednesday, June 11, with general sales launching Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time at laylo.com/leonthomas/m/muttsdontheel. The tour continues globally in 2026 with European dates in London, Paris, Berlin, and Dublin, followed by an Australian run through Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

Thomas recently released MUTT Deluxe: HEEL, which expands his genre-blending style with a bolder edge. The project includes new collaborations with Kehlani, Big Sean, and Halle, offering a deeper exploration of emotional vulnerability and self-awareness. Standout track “NOT FAIR” delivers hypnotic harmonies and piano-driven production, capturing the push and pull of desire with haunting intimacy.

Also featured is “RATHER BE ALONE” with Halle, a soulful meditation on choosing peace over painful love. With its hazy guitar layers and Thomas’s rich vocals, the track blends R&B, soul, and rock into a slow-burning, emotional release.