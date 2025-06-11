Lil Baby Tricks Jack Doherty With Chain Swipe ‘Prank’

Lil Baby had jokes on deck during a night out at the club when he bumped into streamer Jack Doherty, but not everybody was in on the laugh. In a clip, the Atlanta hitmaker spotted Jack’s flashy chain and decided to pull off a playful yet slick move that quickly got everyone talking.

With minimal security around and the music thumping, Lil Baby leaned in close for what looked like a friendly conversation. But as Jack got comfortable, Baby smoothly lifted the chain right off his neck without missing a beat. The jewelry quickly disappeared into the rapper’s pocket.

LOL.

Jack’s delayed reaction was pure disbelief. He glanced down, noticed the missing chain, then spotted it hanging from Lil Baby’s grip. To top it all off, Lil Baby gave him a noogie on the head, adding insult to injury in front of cameras.

Once they were outside the venue, the tone shifted. In another video, Jack confronted Baby directly, clearly no longer amused. “Bro, I need my chain, bro,” he said, with urgency in his voice. Lil Baby couldn’t stop laughing. “No, I need that chain, dog,” Jack repeated, trying to stay composed while the rapper kept toying with him. Rather than returning it, Baby hit him with, “Call the police,” before hopping into his G-Wagon and pulling off with the chain still in his possession.

LOL…LOL…LMAOOOOOOOO.