46
38
35
26
24
25
37
43
30
11
2
22
33
40
3
13
31
48
1
4
14
44
49
16
29
8
32
18
34
20
15
23
39
9
5
10
Lil Durk Releases New Single “Went Hollywood For A Year”

Lil Durk Releases New Single “Went Hollywood For A Year”

2024-06-28Last Updated: 2024-06-28
339 1 minute read

Ready to scorch the summer, GRAMMY® Award-winning, chart-topping hip-hop superstar Lil Durk gets reflective on his captivating new single and music video entitled “Went Hollywood For A Year,” out now via Alamo Records

With “Went Hollywood For A Year,” Durk ponders the last 18 months and takes stock of his unbelievable journey so far. He holds nothing back as his unfiltered fast-paced lyrics glide over the glitchy piano-laced beat. The verses detail all of the year’s ups and downs, confronting addiction, losing himself, grappling with fame, and regaining purpose. Durk confesses, “I refuse to say I’m sorry, that’s how I was raised, I’m actually damaged, going on to show raw remorse, “I went Hollywood for a year or two. I’m sorry, but I panicked. Captured during a Father’s Day dinner with all of his children, the visual might just be his most heartfelt and honest yet. He recently shared a photo from the shoot, and it lit up social media and trended.



Lil DurkWent Hollywood For A Year song

Follow.ItFollow.It




Source link

2024-06-28Last Updated: 2024-06-28
339 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

PYCD Statement on the occasion of the International Women’s Day 2021 

2021-03-08
Holiday Movie Kids: Where Are They Now?

Holiday Movie Kids: Where Are They Now?

2024-03-16
Jacquees Arrested For Allegedly Biting A Woman

Jacquees Arrested For Allegedly Biting A Woman

2023-06-28
Lupe Fiasco Releases Single ‘Cake’ From Upcoming ‘Samurai’ Album

Lupe Fiasco Releases Single ‘Cake’ From Upcoming ‘Samurai’ Album

2024-06-07
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo