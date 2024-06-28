Lil Durk Releases New Single “Went Hollywood For A Year”

Ready to scorch the summer, GRAMMY® Award-winning, chart-topping hip-hop superstar Lil Durk gets reflective on his captivating new single and music video entitled “Went Hollywood For A Year,” out now via Alamo Records.

With “Went Hollywood For A Year,” Durk ponders the last 18 months and takes stock of his unbelievable journey so far. He holds nothing back as his unfiltered fast-paced lyrics glide over the glitchy piano-laced beat. The verses detail all of the year’s ups and downs, confronting addiction, losing himself, grappling with fame, and regaining purpose. Durk confesses, “I refuse to say I’m sorry, that’s how I was raised, I’m actually damaged,” going on to show raw remorse, “I went Hollywood for a year or two. I’m sorry, but I panicked.” Captured during a Father’s Day dinner with all of his children, the visual might just be his most heartfelt and honest yet. He recently shared a photo from the shoot, and it lit up social media and trended.





