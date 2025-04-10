Lil Durk Scores Big on YouTube Charts with ‘Deep Thoughts’ Release

Lil Durk makes a significant impact with his new album Deep Thoughts, landing five tracks on the US Top Songs chart. Standouts include “1000 Times” featuring Lil Baby at No. 52, “Keep On Sippin’” at No. 61, and “Shaking When I Pray” at No. 77. The Chicago rapper also rises to No. 4 on the US Top Artists chart, marking a strong debut week.

Lil Durk’s latest album, DEEP THOUGHTS, has significantly impacted, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Rap Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum rapper’s new release is now the third biggest rap streaming debut of the year, trailing only Lil Baby and Playboi Carti.

This marks Durk’s sixth Top 3 debut and seventh Top 10 overall. DEEP THOUGHTS is praised as his most personal and captivating work, blending high-energy tracks with emotional depth. The lead single, “Can’t Hide It,” featuring Jhené Aiko, explores his relationship with wife India Royale. Other standout tracks include “Shaking When I Pray,” “They Want To Be You” with Future, and “1000 Times” alongside Lil Baby.

Durk stirred excitement leading up to the album with a behind-the-scenes documentary and a heartfelt voice message posted on Instagram—recorded from prison—announcing the album’s release.