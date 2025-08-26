Lil Nas X’s Father Speaks Out After Son’s Arrest

Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, is speaking out on behalf of his recently jailed son. Tracked down by TMZ, Stafford responded to the arrest with “God is good, God has a plan.”

“I think you all know everything that you need to know about what happened Thursday,” Stafford said, revealing that his son is not taking drugs.

“He’s in good spirits,” Stafford added, “He’s very remorseful for what happened, but you know, it can happen to any family. He’s gonna get the help that he needs, and just keep him in your prayers.”

Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty after being charged with four felonies stemming from his Aug. 21 arrest in Los Angeles.

At a hearing on Monday, Aug. 25, the “Industry Baby” rapper, born Montero Hill, waived his arraignment and entered a not guilty plea to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. According to People, his bail was set at $75,000, and the court ordered him to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings each week.

Police claimed Lil Nas X was under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest. However, his attorney Christy O’Connor told the Associated Press that test results are still pending and described the incident as “an absolute aberration in his life. Nothing like this has ever happened to him.”

Outside the courthouse, attorney Drew Findling said Lil Nas X is expected to post bail and emphasized that his client has no prior history of legal trouble. “He’s never been in trouble for a split second in his existence, we’re not going to let one little event change the trajectory of his amazing life,” Findling said.