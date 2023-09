Beyoncé’s Los Angeles shows had all the moments, including Lil Rel proposing to his girlfriend, Dannella Lane.

The proposal happened at the last show of the SoFi Stadium stay. Capturing the moment, Lil Rel posted a video showing how it all went down.

“SHE SAID YESS!!!!,” Rel wrote. “Thanks @mstinaknowles and Jay for helping make this special moment happen. Tonight @beyonce put on an amazing B Day show tahnks for letting [me] have a little time on your show lol”

You can see the video below.