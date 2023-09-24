Lil Tjay’s ‘Beat the Odds’ Tour Kicks Off with Energetic Pittsburgh Show

Lil Tjay, the rising rap star, officially launched his global 2023 Beat the Odds Tour in Pittsburgh, PA at the UPMC Event Center. This tour supports his latest studio album, “222,” which was released on July 14, 2023, through Columbia Records.

Remarkably, within just two weeks of its release in July, the album garnered two top-ten hits on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

During his performance in Pittsburgh, Lil Tjay delighted fans with renditions of fan favorites like “Calling My Phone,” “Losses,” and his feature on the late Pop Smoke’s song, “Mood Swings.”

Produced by Live Nation, this global tour includes 33 dates, continuing with a show in Bridgeport, CT at Total Mortgage Arena. The tour then spans across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, with stops in cities like Auckland, Sydney, London, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. The tour will culminate in San Francisco at the Midway on Friday, December 15th.





