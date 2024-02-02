Lil Uzi Vert Dominates Global and U.S. Streams for “Best Rap Song” Grammy Nominees

A recent report from Luminate has revealed that Lil Uzi Vert is leading the pack in total global streams among the 2024 Grammy nominees for “Best Rap Song.” Uzi’s track “Just Wanna Rock” has amassed an impressive 1.84 billion total global streams to date, outshining competitors such as Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” with 1.7 billion global streams and Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex” with 1.29 billion global streams.

The Philadelphia native continues his dominance in U.S. total streams, securing over 810.7 million streams to date. The closest contender in this category is Drake & 21 Savage’s “Rich Flex,” which garnered approximately 697.9 million U.S. total streams.

Lil Uzi Vert’s success extends beyond streaming numbers. In 2023, his album The Pink Tape debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his third No. 1 album. Notably, the album became the first rap album to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart in 2023.

Uzi’s influence transcended the music industry in 2023, as he performed on prestigious platforms ranging from the Grammys to Wrestlemania 39 and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. As the Grammy Awards approach, Lil Uzi Vert is a formidable force in the Best Rap Song category, backed by his chart-topping success and undeniable global appeal.

LIL UZI VERT can’t believe he got to stand alongside #TheBloodline on #WrestleMania Saturday! pic.twitter.com/ZosoBiFyVK — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2023

Lil Uzi Vert performing “Just Wanna Rock” at WrestleMania 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tQTMGt0Dtd — Masters Of The Underground (@MastersOfTheUG) April 2, 2023





