Lil Uzi Vert Previews Unreleased Music on iShowSpeed’s Viral Stream

2025-09-06Last Updated: 2025-09-06
Lil Uzi Vert gave fans a surprise during iShowSpeed’s live stream by previewing unreleased tracks featuring samples of Kanye West’s “All of the Lights” and Daddy Yankee and Zion y Lennox’s “Yo Voy.” The snippets offered an early taste of Uzi’s next era while sparking buzz across social media. The stream quickly went viral, not only for the music but also for an impromptu dance battle between Uzi and Speed that had viewers flooding the chat and sharing clips.




