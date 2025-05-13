14
Lil Wayne Accused of Abuse by Girlfriend Denise Bidot, Allegedly Evicted Her and Daughter on Mother’s Day

2025-05-13Last Updated: 2025-05-13
362 1 minute read

Lil Wayne is being accused of physical and emotional abuse by his girlfriend, Denise Bidot. In addition, Bidot claims Weezy kicked her and her daughter out of their home on Mother’s Day.

“Breaking up with someone on Mother’s Day is diabolical,” Bidot wrote on Instagram. “Prayers up though. God always pulls me through. Walking with faith.”

She followed up the message stating in a live video, “This man has actually laid a fucking hand on me. And I took it. And you know what’s crazy is, they always say we’re so stupid for love, and I thought it was a mistake. But I know other women he’s put his hands on.”




