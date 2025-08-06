Lil Wayne’s Iconic ‘Da Drought’ Mixtapes Now Available on Streaming Services
Da streaming Drought is over for some of the most famed mixtapes in Lil Wayne’s career. This week, Da Drought, Da Drought 2, and Da Drought 3 have made their way to streaming services.
The series, originally released from 2003-2007, featured some of Wayne’s most heralded lyrical displays. Da Drought 3, released at the peak of mixtape Weezymania, featured floats over Beyonce’s “Upgrade U,” a jacking of JAY-Z’s “Show Me What You Got,” and more. Overall, what a time. You can listen to all three as you please below.
Source link