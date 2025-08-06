32
39
29
38
13
34
11
8
26
43
25
23
20
44
49
14
3
10
1
40
5
9
30
37
46
16
48
35
24
15
18
4
31
2
33
22
Lil Wayne’s Iconic ‘Da Drought’ Mixtapes Now Available on Streaming Services

Lil Wayne’s Iconic ‘Da Drought’ Mixtapes Now Available on Streaming Services

2025-08-06Last Updated: 2025-08-06
338 Less than a minute

Da streaming Drought is over for some of the most famed mixtapes in Lil Wayne’s career. This week, Da Drought, Da Drought 2, and Da Drought 3 have made their way to streaming services.

The series, originally released from 2003-2007, featured some of Wayne’s most heralded lyrical displays. Da Drought 3, released at the peak of mixtape Weezymania, featured floats over Beyonce’s “Upgrade U,” a jacking of JAY-Z’s “Show Me What You Got,” and more. Overall, what a time. You can listen to all three as you please below.


Source link

2025-08-06Last Updated: 2025-08-06
338 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Hunxho Drops Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album ‘Thank God’

Hunxho Drops Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album ‘Thank God’

2024-10-25
Review on Daniel J Dunn’s ‘I Don’t Need U’ ft Mark Haze

Review on Daniel J Dunn’s ‘I Don’t Need U’ ft Mark Haze

2024-02-15
Bruno Mars Jokes About Rumored Debt After Becoming First Artist with 150 Million Spotify Listeners

Bruno Mars Jokes About Rumored Debt After Becoming First Artist with 150 Million Spotify Listeners

2025-01-29
Offset Calls for Cardi B to Drop New Album: ‘Stop Being Scary’

Offset Calls for Cardi B to Drop New Album: ‘Stop Being Scary’

2024-02-22
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo