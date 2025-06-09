Lil Wayne Makes Historic Madison Square Garden Debut

Lil Wayne headlined Madison Square Garden for the first time, delivering a milestone performance that coincided with the release of Tha Carter VI, the latest chapter in his celebrated album series. The five-time GRAMMY winner electrified a packed crowd with the live debut of new tracks including “King Carter,” “Welcome To Tha Carter,” “Sharks,” “Hip-Hop,” and “Banned from NO.”

The New York City show marked a high point in Lil Wayne’s career, blending the new with the legendary. Fans were treated to a dynamic, career-spanning setlist featuring classics like “Hustler Musik” and “John,” along with anthems such as “A Milli,” “Drop The World,” and “6 Foot 7 Foot.” A surprise appearance by LL Cool J added to the night’s energy.

The show came just days after Lil Wayne announced the Tha Carter VI Tour, a North American run celebrating his new album and more than two decades of his groundbreaking Tha Carter series. The tour begins July 30 in Bristow, Virginia, and will stop in major cities including Toronto, Detroit, and Los Angeles before wrapping October 2 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

THA CARTER VI 2025 TOUR DATES:

Wed Jul 30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach#

Sat Aug 02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Sun Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 05 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Wed Aug 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 09 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Aug 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Wed Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Fri Aug 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Aug 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

Wed Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 05 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sun Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman#

Mon Sep 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center^%

Wed Sep 24 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater

Thu Sep 25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Sep 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena#

Wed Oct 01 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center#

Thu Oct 02 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#

^ Already On-Sale

# with NoCap

% Lil Wayne with Special Guests Hot Boys