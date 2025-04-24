Lil Wayne, NFL, and Mitchell & Ness Score Touchdown with Apparel Collab

The National Football League and legendary sports heritage brand Mitchell & Ness have announced a groundbreaking collaboration with multi-platinum artist and cultural icon Lil Wayne. This partnership will introduce a series of exclusive, limited-edition apparel collections that seamlessly blend Lil Wayne’s distinctive style and passion for the NFL with Mitchell & Ness’s renowned aesthetic. The collaboration is set to kick off at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay and will continue with releases throughout the year.

To celebrate the NFL Draft, the NFL and Mitchell & Ness will unveil the inaugural collection, inspired by the Green Bay Packers —a team close to Lil Wayne’s heart as a lifelong fan. Wayne has infused his unique vision into the designs.

“We had to create something that reps the G but still drips with that Tunechi flavor. It’s more than merch,” said Lil Wayne. “It represents legacy, loyalty and a little bit of luxury for the real ones.”

The initial collection will feature limited edition tees, hoodies, and an iconic jersey. The designs draw inspiration from Lil Wayne’s highly anticipated new album, “Tha Carter VI,” as well as the Packers’ celebrated ‘Cheesehead’ culture. Bold graphics and premium detailing will pay homage to Green Bay’s rich football history.

Emilie Arel, president of Mitchell & Ness, expressed excitement about the collaboration. “This collaboration represents the essence of Mitchell & Ness – merging one of the most talented worldwide entertainers with iconic sports franchises and bold merchandise designs. We couldn’t be more excited to launch a collection with Lil Wayne at the NFL Draft and are excited to see this relationship come to life and different points throughout the year.”

Fans can look forward to additional collections and styles featuring other NFL teams dropping throughout the year. The initial Packers assortment will be available at MitchellandNess.com, Fanatics.com, NFLShop.com, select team online and stadium stores, and at the NFL Draft in Green Bay. Further unique aspects of the partnership are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Xaimara Coss, director of licensing at the NFL, highlighted Lil Wayne’s cultural impact. “Lil Wayne’s influence on culture and music is undeniable, and we are excited to bring his creative vision to life with the help of Mitchell & Ness during the NFL Draft and beyond,” Coss stated. “Launching the first collection in Green Bay will be a celebration of individuality with the Packers’ ‘Cheesehead’ tradition being at the forefront.”

Football enthusiasts and Lil Wayne fans alike are encouraged to stay tuned for more details as the NFL, Mitchell & Ness, and Lil Wayne aim to redefine game-day apparel through this fusion of heritage, music, and personal passion.