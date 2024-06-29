Lil Wayne Revises His Top 5 of All Time; Includes Drake, Leaves Out Kendrick on Recent Podcast

Lil Wayne has entered the chat and the timing feels right now that the beef, feud or what you ever you want to call the rivalry between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has simmered down. Since the Pop Out concert ended, or maybe even before, there’s been more chatter than ever about where Drizzy or K. Dot stand in the grand scheme of greatest rappers ever.

But Tunechi has thoughts from his perspective. The “A Milli” rapper recently shared his top five rappers in an interview with Cam Heyward for his podcast “Not Just Football.” Check out the clip below.

Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Eminem, The Notorious B.I.G., and Drake.

He notably left out Kendrick. Are we surprised? Was he way off? On point or just expressing his subjective opinion?

We all know Wayne and Drake are not only friends but Weezy paved the way for the 6 God from Young Money and beyond. So makes sense after all Drake has accomplished, that he include him on his list.

Most fans have been interested in Lil Wayne’s position on the whole beef thing, especially after Kendrick name dropped him in his hit record “Not Like Us.”

ICYMI Dot, referred to allegations about Drake and Lil Wayne’s girlfriend during Lil Wayne’s time in prison, along with his tattoo tribute to Wayne. Lil Wayne indirectly acknowledged the incident in an interview but seemed unfazed by the controversy. So how hard did that bar really hit?

Curiosity turned up after a clip from a recent Lil Wayne concert showed Kendrick’s track playing, leading some to wonder about Lil Wayne’s stance on the whole beef. But before you gasp, it was later clarified that this was simply a DJ’s introduction. Okay, exhale.

Anyway I think Weezy dropping his list, naming Drake and leaving out Dot, says a lot. What do ya’ll think?





