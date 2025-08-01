Lil Wayne Opens Tha Carter VI Tour with Classic Hits and New MusicAsk ChatGPT
Lil Wayne launched his highly anticipated Tha Carter VI Tour last night in Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live, marking the start of a nationwide celebration of 20 years of Tha Carter and the release of Tha Carter VI.
The five-time Grammy winner delivered a career-spanning set filled with energy and nostalgia, performing hits like “A Milli,” “Lollipop,” and “6 Foot 7 Foot,” as well as fan favorites such as “Fireman,” “Blunt Blowin,” and “She Will.”
Special guests French Montana, Tyga, and NoCap will join him on select dates, while Belly Gang Kushington appears on every stop. The Live Nation-produced tour resumes Friday in Virginia Beach and travels through major cities like Toronto, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Dallas before concluding on October 2 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
THA CARTER VI 2025 TOUR DATES:
Fri Aug 01 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Aug 02 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
Sun Aug 03 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Tue Aug 05 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Wed Aug 06 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 08 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 09 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Mon Aug 11 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Thu Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sat Aug 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sun Aug 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Wed Aug 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Fri Aug 22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun Aug 24 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Fri Aug 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 01 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater
Wed Sep 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Sep 05 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 06 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Sun Sep 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Tue Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Sep 17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Sep 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Mon Sep 22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Wed Sep 24 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater
Thu Sep 25 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Mon Sep 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Oct 01 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Thu Oct 02 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
