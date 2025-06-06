Lil Wayne Drops Long-Awaited ‘Tha Carter VI’

Lil Wayne has officially released his highly anticipated 14th studio album, Tha Carter VI, via Young Money Entertainment and Republic Records. The 19-track project features an eclectic lineup of collaborators, including Andrea Bocelli, Bono, Jelly Roll, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Kodak Black, and Wayne’s sons Kameron Carter and Lil Novi. Production credits span from Lil Wayne himself to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wyclef Jean.

After six years in the making, Tha Carter VI marks a major return for the five-time GRAMMY winner, who said, “Real art can’t be rushed… Tunechi back. C6 is here.”

The album’s first spotlight came during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, where the Bono-assisted track “The Days” premiered across broadcast and promo spots. To celebrate the drop, Wayne is headlining Madison Square Garden tonight, June 6, for an exclusive live debut.

He also announced a North American tour in support of the album, featuring Tyga and Belly Gang Kushington on all dates, and NoCap on select shows. Tickets are on sale now via LiveNation.com.