Lil Wayne Unveils Star-Studded Features for ‘Tha Carter VI’

Ahead of his 14th studio album Tha Carter VI, Lil Wayne revealed a jaw-dropping list of collaborators.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the rap icon confirmed features from Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Bono, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean, Machine Gun Kelly, and his son, Kameron Carter.

“What would I sound like on something with such and such?” Wayne said, describing his experimental approach.

In the same interview, Lil Wayne made it clear that he no longer has any interest in performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, despite previously expressing strong enthusiasm for the opportunity. The rap legend opened up about his changed perspective in a recent interview, reflecting on how this year’s event unfolded without him.

ICYMI, leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans—his hometown—Weezy had been vocal about his desire to headline the show, even suggesting no one deserved the spot more than he did. However, when Kendrick Lamar was ultimately selected instead, Wayne decided to abandon the idea altogether.

“Imagine you’re a player-coach still averaging 30 a night and a n**ga asking, ‘Hey, do you feel slighted that they don’t put you in the coach-type of conversations?’” he told Rolling Stone. “No. I’m still dropping 30 [points] a night. I’m fine being the best rapper, and then you just found out, ‘Oh sht, he owns [Young Money]? Oh, he put Drake out? Oh, my God.’”

Here’s what we did not know: on the day of the big game, Wayne didn’t even watch Lamar’s performance. Instead, he spent the time playing pool with Lil Twist before stepping outside. The moment led him to realize that the excitement he once felt about potentially performing had faded.

“Every time I looked, it was nothing that made me want to go inside and see what was going on,” he admitted. “They stole that feeling. I don’t want to do it. It was perfect.”

Like we said, we guess that’s that.