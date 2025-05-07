Lionel D. Pickens Foundation Launched to Honor Late Rapper Chinx

As the ten-year anniversary of Lionel D. Pickens’s passing, known to the world as Chinx, nears, his family and loved ones have announced the establishment of The Lionel D. Pickens Foundation.

This nonprofit organization is dedicated to empowering underprivileged youth and fostering entrepreneurship in Far Rockaway and the wider New York City area, honoring the legacy of the beloved rapper, father, and community figure whose life was tragically cut short on May 17, 2015.

“Lionel was more than an artist—he was a dreamer, a provider, and a beacon of hope to so many,” said Veronica Clinton, co-founder and Lionel’s mother. “Through this foundation, we are continuing what he started: helping others rise up, chase their goals, and never give up, no matter where they come from.”

Spearheaded by his mother Veronica Clinton, widow Janelli Caceres, former manager Douglas Ellison, and longtime publicist Chanel Pettaway, the foundation will focus on key areas reflecting Chinx’s values and community ties. These pillars include youth mentorship and development, educational scholarships for deserving students, small business grants for local entrepreneurs, and community initiatives such as coat, turkey, and toy drives for needy families.

“This foundation is our way of turning pain into power,” said Janelli Caceres, co-founder and Lionel’s widow. “It’s about honoring Lionel by investing in the futures of others—especially those who’ve been forgotten, underestimated, or underserved.”

“Lionel had the heart of a leader,” added Douglas Ellison, board member and Lionel’s former manager. “He lifted people up. He inspired them to dream bigger. This foundation continues that work—so his voice, his values, and his love for this community never fade.”

The official launch of The Lionel D. Pickens Foundation will be commemorated on May 17, 2025, with his annual community candle lighting on Queens Blvd. Supporters, family, and friends will gather to remember Chinx and celebrate the foundation’s vital mission. As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all donations to the foundation are tax-deductible and will directly support its programs and beneficiaries.