LISTEN: Does Ice Spice Channel J. Cole In New Snippet?

Ice Spice continues to prove why she’s one of the hottest female rappers out, even deemed one of The Source’s Top 5 Breakout Artists of last year.

Now, the “Munch” rapper has released a new snippet of a unreleasing song, seemingly putting her own spin on J. Cole’s standout fart lyric. On his song “Dollar and a Dream III” released back in 2011, the Dreamville founder spit: “I let you feel like you the shit but boy, you can’t out-fart me.”

Now, a snippet from Ice Spice has surfaced online, as she’s heard rapping: “You think you the shit? Bitch, you not even the fart.” The bars are over a beat that sounds like a video game before transitioning to Jersey club, created by Ice Spice’s go-to producer RiotUSA.

Of course, the fart lyric sparked a slew of both positive and negative feedback, with many wondering if the song was real or fake.

One Twitter user even stated: “This ain’t real right? My ears are bleeding.”

Another wrote: “Fast food processed music for a fast food processed generation.”

In any case, Ice Spice has been locked in the studio working on her debut album. From her previous records, fans can probably expect yet another project chock full of bangers!





