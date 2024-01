Katt Williams called Ludacris out during his appearance on Club Shay Shay, stating the ATL rapper reached his Hollywood success by aligning with the desires of Hollywood executives.

That received a response from Ludacris in the below freestyle.

Now that has passed, Katt williams is back with his own rap, hitting Suge Knight’s Collect Call podcast with his own response. You can hear the freestyle from Williams, known as Kattpac when rapping, below.