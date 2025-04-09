Little Brother Announces Farewell ‘Curtain Call: The Final Tour’

The last run of Little Brother is upon us. Phonte and Big Pooh have revealed they will be ending their run as Little Brother but will have a 12-date Curtain Call farewell tour. The shows are set to hit Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington D.C., and more.

“I wanted to let people know, me and Phonte, we super good,” Pooh said to AllHipHop. “We had a chance to reconcile, come back and, I believe, put Little Brother to bed the proper way. We was able to do it the right way and I believe that’s one of the things we both thought was important — not that when we knew when that day would be, but it was still important to have that moment and allow our fans to have that moment, too.”

You can see the announcement below.