LL Cool J Announces New Single “Saturday Night Special,” Album Set for Fall

2024-06-11Last Updated: 2024-06-11
349 1 minute read

LL Cool J has his new album locked in and ready to go. In an online clip, LL announced his new single, “Saturday Night Special,” which will arrive this Friday, June 14.

“In case you missed it, here’s a new single, ‘Saturday Night Special,’” LL Cool J said. “It’s coming June 14. Go to the link in the bio. Sign up to the pre-save it. Ya know what I mean?”

Making fans even happier is the announcement of his album for this fall. “It’s the real deal, baby. It’s go time. ‘Saturday Night Special’ is the first single. I’ll let you know about the features. Couple of days … Hit the link in the bio, you’ll be able to find out a little sooner. Tracklisting for the album is coming. Album will be out in the fall. Yo, it’s on, baby.”



ll cool jSaturday Night Special

