Lola Brooke Supports Lori Harvey’s Dating Habits: ‘Teach Me!’

Lola Brooke, like the rest of the Internet, caught the details of the split between Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Speaking with TMZ, Lola Brooke said she wants dom dating tips.

After not believing it, Lola Brooke said, “Love always wins. I hope they find their way back into each other arms. They just made at each other, you know how that go.”

Lola Brooke also said, “Whatever she wanna do, she gonna do. Teach me how to do this shit.”

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey have confirmed their relationship is over. In a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the two state they are “remaining friends” and share respect for each other.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication,” the statement reads. “We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Fans began questioning whether the Lori Harvey and Damson Idris relationship was over earlier this week. The murmurs came after the two removed images of each other across their respective Instagram pages.

Further fan investigation showed that neither are following each other.

Cousins! Y’all didn’t hear it from us BUT word on the streets is that Lori Harvey and Damson Idris may have gone their separate ways. Social media users have noticed that the two recently unfollowed one another and deleted pictures together from their Instagram feed. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/062oz3mx8w — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) November 5, 2023

As for Lola Brooke, she is back in the spotlight with a bang as she teams up with the 3x Grammy-nominated, Diamond-certified recording artist French Montana for her latest hit, “Pit Stop,” released today through Team Eighty Productions/Arista Records.

This bass-heavy release packs an unruly club-banging punch as Lola and French take center stage with energetic bars and charismatic rawness. The official music video, released alongside the new song, vividly captures the dynamic essence of “Pit Stop,” showcasing the vibrant spirit of New York’s boroughs with style and ferocity.

Lola Brooke’s collaboration with French Montana promises to be a blockbuster hit, drawing on the talents of these two exceptional artists. “Pit Stop” is set to make waves in the music scene and add another accolade to their already impressive careers. Fans can now experience the track and its accompanying music video, a testament to the power and diversity of the New York music scene.





