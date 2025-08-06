Lollapalooza 2025 Draws 115K Daily with Low Incident Count in ChicagoAsk ChatGPT

Photos by Dan Garcia

Lollapalooza wrapped up its four-day run in Chicago’s Grant Park on Sunday, drawing an estimated 115,000 attendees per day. According to FOX 32 Chicago, event organizers reported only 12 arrests and 42 ambulance transports over the course of the festival.

The final night featured a standout set from Sabrina Carpenter on the T-Mobile main stage. She was joined by surprise guests Earth, Wind & Fire and A$AP Rocky, who wowed the crowd with a performance delivered from a life-sized helicopter.

For four days, Chicago’s Grant Park was a melting pot of music, drawing hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world for a lineup that spanned rap, pop, country, R&B, K-pop, and everything in between. The energy was relentless, the surprise moments were plentiful, and the scope of performances felt like a flex, solid proof that Lolla can still set the standard for summer festivals.

Whether it was A$AP Rocky’s grand helicopter entrance or a surprise set from Chicago’s own, Chance The Rapper, every day delivered its own historic moments. Lollapalooza 2025 wasn’t just a festival, it was a four-day pop culture event that will be talked about for the rest of the summer and beyond.

