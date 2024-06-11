‘Love And Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Arrested In Miami On Battery Charges

Several reports have confirmed that Love And Hip Hop star Tommie Lee was arrested on battery charges in Miami over the weekend in an incident that occurred at the famous LIV Nightclub.

Miami Police records say that police arrived at LIV to find Lee being subdued by a man who claims that he was assaulted by the reality star. The man told police that he was approached by Lee, who he believed was trying to give him an unknown object. The man didn’t accet the object, which is when Lee allegedly began being belligerent and even said she would have him killed.

The man said he’s never met Tommie Lee before this incident.

He claims that the 39-year-old continually poked him in his face which prompted him to grab her by the arms and held her until the police arrived. Authorities took a look at surveillance footage, which was consistent with the unidentified man’s version of events.

Tommie Lee was then placed under arrest for misdemeanor battery.





