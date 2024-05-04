11
‘Lovers & Friends’ Festival Canceled Due to Reports of High Winds

2024-05-04Last Updated: 2024-05-04
The epic lineup of the Lovers & Friends festival, which was set for today (May 4) in Las Vegas, has been canceled. According to festival organizers, the music festival was called off due to the National Weather Service issuing an alert of high winds. Usher as scheduled to perform Confessions in its entirety at the event.

“The National Weather Service has now issued a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-35 mph sustained winds with gusts potentially more than 60 mph,” organizers wrote. “Following advice from the National Weather Service and in consultation with local public officials, we must make the safest decision for our fans, artists, and staff, and cancel tomorrow’s Lovers & Friends Festival.”

Organizers added, “This was an incredibly heartbreaking decision to make as we are aware that fans have traveled from all over the world to enjoy this incredible lineup of superstars and have been looking forward to this event for several months. We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are.”






