Lucky Daye Releases New Single “That’s You” Co-Written and Co-Produced by Bruno Mars

R&B sensation Lucky Daye is making a triumphant return with his latest single, “That’s You,” co-written and co-produced by none other than the 16-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Bruno Mars.

Accompanying the single is the official music video for “That’s You,” shot in Lucky Daye’s hometown of New Orleans and directed by Nick Walker. The video delves into supernatural themes as it follows Lucky through the local streets, where he encounters beautiful women who become offerings to the siren woman who holds his heart captive. The video’s cinematic and introspective approach adds depth to the song’s exploration of themes like lust and desire.

Lucky Daye, known for his soulful sound and lyrical prowess, teamed up with Nick Walker to conceptualize the video’s treatment and creative elements. The collaboration has resulted in a visually stunning and emotionally resonant music video that complements the artistry of “That’s You.”





