9
37
38
3
34
7
5
43
16
23
30
44
31
35
14
33
48
29
13
24
47
45
40
49
32
18
10
2
50
39
15
21
20
22
4
1
11
26
25
46
8

Lucky Daye Releases New Single “That’s You” Co-Written and Co-Produced by Bruno Mars

148 1 minute read

R&B sensation Lucky Daye is making a triumphant return with his latest single, “That’s You,” co-written and co-produced by none other than the 16-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Bruno Mars.

Accompanying the single is the official music video for “That’s You,” shot in Lucky Daye’s hometown of New Orleans and directed by Nick Walker. The video delves into supernatural themes as it follows Lucky through the local streets, where he encounters beautiful women who become offerings to the siren woman who holds his heart captive. The video’s cinematic and introspective approach adds depth to the song’s exploration of themes like lust and desire.

Lucky Daye, known for his soulful sound and lyrical prowess, teamed up with Nick Walker to conceptualize the video’s treatment and creative elements. The collaboration has resulted in a visually stunning and emotionally resonant music video that complements the artistry of “That’s You.”






Source link

148 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Today In Hip Hop History: MC Lyte Dropped Her Sophomore ‘Eyes On This’ LP 34 Years Ago

Today In Hip Hop History: MC Lyte Dropped Her Sophomore ‘Eyes On This’ LP 34 Years Ago

Stick Figure Shares Reggae Cover Of Green Day’s ‘Boulevard Of Broken Dreams’

Stick Figure Shares Reggae Cover Of Green Day’s ‘Boulevard Of Broken Dreams’

Prince Charles

Prince Charles feels ‘weight of the world on his shoulders’ after Prince Philip’s death

The Source |Person Of Interest In Young Dolph Murder Killed In Memphis

The Source |Person Of Interest In Young Dolph Murder Killed In Memphis

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo