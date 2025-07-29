9
Mack Maine Mourns Death of 20-Year-Old Son Zeke After Seizure

2025-07-29Last Updated: 2025-07-29
Prayers up to Mack Maine who is mourning the loss of his 20-year-old son, Zeke, after he suffered a seizure. Maine revealed the news on Instagram, calling fatherhood “one of the greatest gifts” to his life.

“On July 16th I received a call that my son Isaiah (Zeke) passed away at his home in California from a seizure,” Mack Maine wrote. “I’m still in shock and still processing the fact that he’s gone. Still confused, still questioning life and why my child and not me. I know I am/was his father while he was here in the flesh but now he’s ascended to rejoin OUR Father God in the spirit and his ancestors who also loved him dearly like his grandfather (my dad) and his grandmother.”

Source link

