Man Who Broke Into Eminem’s Home Twice Sentenced to Up to 30 Years in Prison

A stalker who broke into Eminem’s house twice in the past five years has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.

According to The Detroit Free Press, the man, Matthew David Hughes, was sentenced to 15 to 30 years on first-degree home invasion and three to seven years and six months on aggravated stalking for breaking into Slim Shady’s home. Hughes is eligible for parole after serving 18 years.

In May, a jury convicted the 32-year-old of stalking Eminem after a second incident at the rapper’s Clinton Township home. Hughes was arrested in August following his reappearance on Eminem’s property, three days after police reported a previous sighting.

Eminem testified in the trial, which began Tuesday before Macomb County Circuit Judge Diane Druzinski. Hughes was apprehended at a Walmart. Court documents listed his address as a motel on Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township.

Following a brief half-hour deliberation on Wednesday afternoon, the jury delivered guilty verdicts on both counts against Hughes. His sentencing is scheduled for June 17. Online jail records indicate Hughes was booked into the Macomb County Jail on August 30.

During a preliminary examination on December 19, the court ordered Hughes to have no contact with Eminem, whose legal name is Marshall Bruce Mathers. Hughes remained in custody throughout the trial, having failed to post the $500,000 bond set by the judge.