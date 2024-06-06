Martin Lawrence Speaks on His Health: ‘I’m Healthy as Hell, Stop the Rumors’

Martin Lawrence wants fans to know that he is doing well. After a recent event in which it appears his Bad Boys co-star Will Smith is leading him upstairs and another in which he seems unfocused in an interview, Martin is speaking out.

Pulling up on Hot 97, Martin said: “I’m fine. I’m in Gods hands. I’m blessed- I’m glad to be waking up everyday and everything. No need for people to be concerned. I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors”

You can see the moment below.

Martin Lawrence addresses the people online who are concerned about his health, and Will Smith discusses his comeback. (🎥 @HOT97 ) pic.twitter.com/AQLcSNJxPO — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 4, 2024





