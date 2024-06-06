3
Martin Lawrence Speaks on His Health: ‘I’m Healthy as Hell, Stop the Rumors’

2024-06-06Last Updated: 2024-06-06
Martin Lawrence wants fans to know that he is doing well. After a recent event in which it appears his Bad Boys co-star Will Smith is leading him upstairs and another in which he seems unfocused in an interview, Martin is speaking out.

Pulling up on Hot 97, Martin said: “I’m fine. I’m in Gods hands. I’m blessed- I’m glad to be waking up everyday and everything. No need for people to be concerned. I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors”

You can see the moment below.



