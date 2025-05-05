29
1
15
16
25
31
48
18
10
13
49
26
3
23
35
32
22
5
40
11
24
43
33
38
2
4
20
14
9
37
44
30
34
8
46
39
Mase Calls for Fans to Decide If He Should Attend Diddy’s Trial

Mase Calls for Fans to Decide If He Should Attend Diddy’s Trial

2025-05-05Last Updated: 2025-05-05
351 Less than a minute

Today, Diddy’s trial begins jury selection. While that is going on, former collaborator Mase is deciding whether to attend. Appearing on It Is What It Is, Mase gave the power to the fans, asking them to vote for him to appear.

“I wanna put it out to the fans,” Mase said. “I’ll let the fans vote on it — unless you wanna vote on it, Killa. They’re asking me to come to the Diddy trial, You think I should go this week?”

He added, “A few people reached out to me to ask me was I going. I was trying to figure out a way I could go at least a day.”


Source link

2025-05-05Last Updated: 2025-05-05
351 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

TikTok Launches ‘Add to Music App’ Feature, Enabling Seamless Song Saves to Streaming Services

TikTok Launches ‘Add to Music App’ Feature, Enabling Seamless Song Saves to Streaming Services

2023-11-16
Good As Hell!: Lizzo's Sexiest Moments Revealed — As Singer Shows Off Her Dramatic Weight-Loss Transformation in Bikini Photos

Good As Hell!: Lizzo's Sexiest Moments Revealed — As Singer Shows Off Her Dramatic Weight-Loss Transformation in Bikini Photos

2025-04-18
Taylor Swift Tour in Ster-Kinekor’s IMAX

Taylor Swift Tour in Ster-Kinekor’s IMAX

2023-09-29
Govt must prioritize vulnerable citizens on Covid -19 vaccination

Govt must prioritize vulnerable citizens on Covid -19 vaccination

2021-02-05
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo