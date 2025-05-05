Mase Calls for Fans to Decide If He Should Attend Diddy’s Trial

Today, Diddy’s trial begins jury selection. While that is going on, former collaborator Mase is deciding whether to attend. Appearing on It Is What It Is, Mase gave the power to the fans, asking them to vote for him to appear.

“I wanna put it out to the fans,” Mase said. “I’ll let the fans vote on it — unless you wanna vote on it, Killa. They’re asking me to come to the Diddy trial, You think I should go this week?”

He added, “A few people reached out to me to ask me was I going. I was trying to figure out a way I could go at least a day.”