Mass Shooting at Mello Buckzz Release Party in Chicago Results in 4 dead, 14 Wounded

At least 18 people were injured, four fatally, in a mass shooting outside of Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz’ mixtape release party in the city’s River North neighborhood.

A mass shooting outside a River North restaurant hosting a party for rapper Mello Buckzz left four people dead and fourteen wounded. pic.twitter.com/bN8P29cLWL — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) July 3, 2025

Near 11 p.m., a drive-by shooting was carried out by multiple armed individuals, firing into a crowd of people standing outside.

According to CBS-Chicago, two men and two women were killed. The men were 24 and 25 years old. All the victims were between the ages of 21 and 32.

Mello Buckzz offered a statement online: “Prayers up for all my sisters. She went to say it feels like everything is weighing down on me, and all I can do is talk to god and pray.”

Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz speaks out after her boyfriend was killed in a drive-by shooting at her album release party, leaving four dead and 14 wounded 🙏🏽🕊 pic.twitter.com/I905qxLMlW — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 3, 2025