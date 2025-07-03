33
Mass Shooting at Mello Buckzz Release Party in Chicago Results in 4 dead, 14 Wounded

2025-07-03Last Updated: 2025-07-03
At least 18 people were injured, four fatally, in a mass shooting outside of Chicago rapper Mello Buckzz’ mixtape release party in the city’s River North neighborhood.

Near 11 p.m., a drive-by shooting was carried out by multiple armed individuals, firing into a crowd of people standing outside.

According to CBS-Chicago, two men and two women were killed. The men were 24 and 25 years old. All the victims were between the ages of 21 and 32.

Mello Buckzz offered a statement online: “Prayers up for all my sisters. She went to say it feels like everything is weighing down on me, and all I can do is talk to god and pray.”




