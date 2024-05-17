1
20
9
38
31
5
2
10
4
11
14
39
15
16
33
30
43
40
8
48
13
26
44
18
35
34
22
29
32
49
46
25
3
37
24
23
Mauie & Tony Shhnow Drop Visual for Hit Track “The Bad Guy”

Mauie & Tony Shhnow Drop Visual for Hit Track “The Bad Guy”

2024-05-17Last Updated: 2024-05-17
336 1 minute read

Mauie and Tony Shhnow, two of Atlanta’s hottest rising artists, have released a dynamic visual for their hit track “The Bad Guy.” The highly anticipated video follows the success of the bass-heavy banger and showcases the underground emcees at their best.

The 4K mini-movie features Mauie and Tony arriving at a stylish location in luxury cars, flaunting their signature drip. The video highlights their prominence in the Atlanta music scene, with nearly 100 fans gathering to show support in front of a home. The visual cements Mauie and Tony Shhnow’s status as two of the most respected artists in their area and promises to elevate their growing popularity even further.



MauieThe Bad GuyTony Shhnow

Follow.ItFollow.It




Source link

2024-05-17Last Updated: 2024-05-17
336 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Sharon Marley Teams Up With Big Youth For ‘Steppah’ Ahead Of Her Debut Album

Sharon Marley Teams Up With Big Youth For ‘Steppah’ Ahead Of Her Debut Album

2024-02-10
Today in Hip Hop History: Lauryn Hill’s Solo Debut Album ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Turns 25 Years Old!

Today in Hip Hop History: Lauryn Hill’s Solo Debut Album ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Turns 25 Years Old!

2023-08-25
Today In Hip Hop History: Big L Dropped His Debut Album ‘Lifestylez Ov Da Poor and Dangerous’ 29 Years Ago

Today In Hip Hop History: Big L Dropped His Debut Album ‘Lifestylez Ov Da Poor and Dangerous’ 29 Years Ago

2024-03-28
Seed Co Q3 seed sales grow 57% on better rains, bigger govt purchases

Seed Co Q3 seed sales grow 57% on better rains, bigger govt purchases

2021-02-06
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo