Media Mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson To Headline Invest Fest 2024 In Atlanta

Earn Your Leisure is proud to announce Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as one of the keynote speakers at Invest Fest 2024, taking place from August 23-25, 2024, in Atlanta, GA at the Georgia Congress Conference Center. This year’s Invest Fest promises to be the most dynamic and influential yet, featuring an all-star lineup of business moguls and cultural icons, including Steve Harvey, Daymond John, Lauren London, Steve Stoute, T.I., Don Peebles, Stephen A. Smith, Monica, Rashad Billal and Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure, Black Sam, Terrence J, Zaytoven, Co-Founder of Invest Fest-Matt “The Mortgage Guy” Garland and more.

For full lineup please visit – Invest Fest Lineup

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson: A Visionary Leader Taking The Stage

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, renowned for his groundbreaking achievements in the music industry and his prolific success as a businessman, will share his invaluable insights and experiences at Invest Fest 2024. From his historic record deals and $100 million Vitamin Water payout to his acclaimed “Power” series on Starz, sold-out global G-Unit tour, and the recent launch of G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana, Jackson embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience that Invest Fest celebrates.

Jackson is a visionary and influential figure, known for his resilient and dynamic approach to business and entertainment. A true trailblazer, he has demonstrated innovative and strategic thinking throughout his iconic career which has made him a multifaceted powerhouse, empowering countless individuals and transforming industries with his pioneering efforts.

“Having 50 Cent as our headliner is huge because his journey from music to business shows what’s possible with hard work and smart decisions. He’ll inspire and motivate everyone to achieve their financial goals”, says Rashad Bilal of Earn Your Leisure.

A Powerhouse Lineup of Business Legends

Invest Fest 2024 will bring together top entrepreneurs and industry leaders who have made significant and highly successful impacts across various fields. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and be inspired by: Steve Harvey, Daymond John, Lauren London, Steve Stoute, T.I., Real-Estate Developer Mogul- Don Peebles, Stephen A. Smith, Monica, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure, Co-founder of The Marathon Clothing and brother of Nipsey Hussle-Black Sam, Pinky Cole, Will Packer, Will.I.Am, Terrence J, Super Producer and Entrepreneur-Zaytoven, Matt “The Mortgage Guy” Garland, Ian Dunlap, Ariane Simone and more.

Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure states, “50 Cent heading Invest Fest 2024 really encompasses everything the event was designed for; to be a powerful intersection of culture and financial empowerment. His journey from artist to entrepreneur exemplifies the transformative impact of financial literacy and business acumen that one can develop throughout a career. We’re excited for him to share that evolution at this year’s event”.

Drawing 20,000 Attendees Daily, and Even More Expected This Year! Invest Fest 2023 was a monumental success, attracting over 20,000 attendees per day, all eager to gain knowledge about financial literacy and economic empowerment. The event featured insightful panels, workshops, and life-changing networking opportunities that left a lasting impact.





