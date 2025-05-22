Meek Mill Reveals Wildest Moment He Witnessed at a Diddy Party

Meek Mill is back to clearing his name of all Diddy allegations, despite them fading into the background of the case. Hitting X, Meek reminded fans that Lil Rod’s lawsuit, which did not mention him, was dropped, but his brand was under attack. Meek also revealed that cocaine use was the wildest moment he saw at one of the infamous parties.

“In the mist of Diddy on ‘FEDERAL’ trial I wanna bring back up ‘lil rod’ and his lawsuit that was dropped?” Meek wrote. “He never said my name but these blogs amplified that whole agenda against me. My culture don’t believe it but it’s an attack on my brand.. I wanna get to the bottom of it!”

Recalling Diddy parties, Meek wrote: “the craziest thing I seen at a puff party is ‘coke vibes’ & that’s going on at all these parties”

And as a reminder of who Meek is: “I’m from Norf Philly. I’ve had millions since I was 23! I don’t even want to be addicted to weed! I’m not judging, but I see it differently!”