Meek Mill Closes Roots Picnic with Electric Hometown Set

Meek Mill capped off the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia with a high-energy headline performance, just a day after releasing his new single “Survivor’s Guilt” featuring G Herbo. The hometown hero ran through a medley of fan favorites and recent releases, including a live debut of the emotional new track. He also brought out Fridayy to deliver his standout verse from “Proud of Me,” drawing a massive response from the crowd. Meek ended the night on a triumphant note, closing his set with the city’s unofficial anthem “Dreams and Nightmares,” bringing the weekend to a powerful, crowd-igniting finish.