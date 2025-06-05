13
14
11
25
10
5
15
9
49
39
44
23
24
43
33
34
46
31
16
4
48
22
2
18
29
3
35
40
20
37
1
32
8
30
26
38
Meek Mill Closes Roots Picnic with Electric Hometown Set

Meek Mill Closes Roots Picnic with Electric Hometown Set

2025-06-05Last Updated: 2025-06-05
352 Less than a minute

Meek Mill capped off the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia with a high-energy headline performance, just a day after releasing his new single “Survivor’s Guilt” featuring G Herbo. The hometown hero ran through a medley of fan favorites and recent releases, including a live debut of the emotional new track. He also brought out Fridayy to deliver his standout verse from “Proud of Me,” drawing a massive response from the crowd. Meek ended the night on a triumphant note, closing his set with the city’s unofficial anthem “Dreams and Nightmares,” bringing the weekend to a powerful, crowd-igniting finish.




Source link

2025-06-05Last Updated: 2025-06-05
352 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

[WATCH] Tony Yayo And Uncle Murda Argue About Who Has The Best Career On The Silver Screen

[WATCH] Tony Yayo And Uncle Murda Argue About Who Has The Best Career On The Silver Screen

2024-04-23
Sony Awal Celebrates Signing Miami’s Sukihana With “Suki Suki” Single

Sony Awal Celebrates Signing Miami’s Sukihana With “Suki Suki” Single

2024-07-23
Lil Tjay Involved in Scuffle Backstage at Summer Jam

Lil Tjay Involved in Scuffle Backstage at Summer Jam

2023-06-07
Detroit Casino Forced To Cancel Brian McKnight Show Amid Backlash Over Family Drama

Detroit Casino Forced To Cancel Brian McKnight Show Amid Backlash Over Family Drama

2024-05-30
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo