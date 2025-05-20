Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Continued Doubt Over Tory Lanez Shooting Despite Guilty Verdict

We have a hip-hop community are once again revisiting the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion by Tory Lanez. In case you missed it, Tory Lanez now claims he took the fall to protect Megan and her former best friend, Kelsey Harris.

Last week, Lanez’s legal team revealed that a new eyewitness had come forward, allegedly implicating Kelsey in the shooting. In the wake of that revelation, a series of text messages—reportedly from Tory Lanez himself—have surfaced, providing his version of events and his reasoning for staying silent during the trial.

In messages shared by media personality Jason Lee, Tory allegedly wrote:

“I took the rap for Kelsey, never wanted her to go to jail and I never wanted Megan to get hurt or anything, so in me stopping her from getting shot I got the raw deal. Crazy how life works.”

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2023 for the shooting. Despite maintaining his innocence, the court found him guilty of all charges related to the incident. Still, Tory claims he held back vital information to shield both women:

“And to think they made me the poster boy for the unprotection of Black women when in all honesty I protected two Black women. One from getting shot and one from going to jail and never said nothing and ate the ten years for them to live…”

Jason Lee shares texts between him and Tory Lanez

He concluded with an emotional note about his late mother:

“I lost my mother at 11 years old. I couldn’t sleep with myself [if] I was the reason for taking a mother away from her kid, I just couldn’t do it.”

After that, Megan Thee Stallion hit TikTok to deliver a response: “At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying ? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me? Why is this happening EVERY DAY?”