Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Star-Studded Tim Burton-Themed Hottieween Party

Over the weekend, Megan Thee Stallion brought the Halloween spirit to life with her annual Hottieween party, held at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. The exclusive event featured a star-studded guest list, including Offset, John Boyega, Victoria Monet, GloRilla, Kash Doll, BMF actor Da’Vinchi, Zonnique, Rocko, Dominican dembow artist Yaisel LM, and more.

Megan went all out with a Tim Burton-inspired theme, paying homage to the director’s iconic films like Beetlejuice, Alice in Wonderland, and Edward Scissorhands. The rapper herself dressed up as the talking flower from Alice in Wonderland.

Guests enjoyed Ace of Spades champagne and D’USSE Cognac while they reveled in the Tim Burton-inspired Halloween extravaganza. The event was proudly sponsored by Planet Fitness, Hugo Boss, and the United States Virgin Islands, making it a night to remember in the season’s spirit.





