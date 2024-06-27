8
9
48
37
11
33
29
10
20
23
18
2
13
46
5
25
22
30
34
43
24
26
35
40
15
49
4
3
1
39
38
14
32
44
16
31
Megan Thee Stallion to Open 2024 BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion to Open 2024 BET Awards

2024-06-27Last Updated: 2024-06-27
322 1 minute read

Megan Thee Stallion is set to kick off Culture’s Biggest Night at the 2024 BET Awards. The event will air on BET on June 30 at 8 pm ET. Megan’s performance headlines an impressive roster featuring Will Smith, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, and Victoria Monét. Tanner Adell will also perform on the BET Amplified stage.

Taraji P. Henson, the Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, author, director, producer, and philanthropist, will return to host the awards. The night will also honor GRAMMY® award-winning global entertainment icon USHER with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Megan Thee Stallion’s opening performance promises to set the tone for an unforgettable evening celebrating the best in Black entertainment and culture.



2024 BET Awardsmegan thee stallion

Follow.ItFollow.It




Source link

2024-06-27Last Updated: 2024-06-27
322 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Four Of Mzansi’s Top Businesswomen Share Their Best Piece Of Advice For Female Professionals This Women’s Month

Four Of Mzansi’s Top Businesswomen Share Their Best Piece Of Advice For Female Professionals This Women’s Month

2023-08-03
Benny The Butcher Releases New Video For “Bron”

Benny The Butcher Releases New Video For “Bron”

2024-01-16
Gillie and Wallo Announce ‘Gillie Fest x MDWOG’ Event for This July in Philly

Gillie and Wallo Announce ‘Gillie Fest x MDWOG’ Event for This July in Philly

2023-06-14
Drake Posts Picture of His Mom, Revealing a ‘Forever Core Memory’

Drake Posts Picture of His Mom, Revealing a ‘Forever Core Memory’

2024-02-29
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo