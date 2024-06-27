Megan Thee Stallion to Open 2024 BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion is set to kick off Culture’s Biggest Night at the 2024 BET Awards. The event will air on BET on June 30 at 8 pm ET. Megan’s performance headlines an impressive roster featuring Will Smith, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Tyla, and Victoria Monét. Tanner Adell will also perform on the BET Amplified stage.

Taraji P. Henson, the Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, author, director, producer, and philanthropist, will return to host the awards. The night will also honor GRAMMY® award-winning global entertainment icon USHER with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Megan Thee Stallion’s opening performance promises to set the tone for an unforgettable evening celebrating the best in Black entertainment and culture.

“Real Hot Girl sh-t, AH!” Megan Thee Stallion is bringing H-Town to the BET Awards. The Hottie Captain will open Culture’s biggest night with a performance! Y’all know it’s gon’ be lit! Tune in on Sunday, June 30, at 8 PM ET/PT. #BETAwards https://t.co/8CX7ywclUW — BET (@BET) June 26, 2024





